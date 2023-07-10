Open Menu

Pakistan Among China, Spain To Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan among China, Spain to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed Pakistan, China and Spain as hosts for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to take place from January 13 to 21, 2024.

Women Qualifiers would be held at Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament) while Men will take place at Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament), said a press release.

Each tournament would consist of 8 teams (16 teams per gender in total). The continental quotas include- Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Africa: 0, Asia: 4, Europe: 8, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 3.

The Men's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers- Africa: 1, Asia: 5, Europe: 7, Oceania: 1, Pan America: 2.

The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, would be based on their performance at the Continental Championships taking place in 2023.

The top 3 teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments would qualify for Paris 2024. They would join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship and Oceania Cup).

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender would play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments, with each squad consisting of 16 athletes.

