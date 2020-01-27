UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan And Bangladesh T20I Match Called Off Due To Rain

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan and Bangladesh T20I match called off due to rain

The 3rd and last Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series was called off due to intermittent rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The 3rd and last Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series was called off due to intermittent rain at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday.

The drizzle which started at about 1:30 pm relented for some time but its return left the field soggy and unplayable.

Pakistan has won the three match series 2-0 after it won the first T20Is of the series at the Gaddafi stadium Lahore.

The Bangladesh team will leave for Dhaka after the completion of first leg of the tour later this evening via a chartered flight.

The Bangladesh team will return for the second leg of the tour on February 5 as they are due to play first test match of the two test match series from February 7 in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bangladesh Dhaka Rawalpindi February From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

19 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

49 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.