Pakistan And England Cricket Teams Pay Tribute To Covid-19 Victims

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to Covid-19 victims

Pakistan and England men’s cricket teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test at Old Trafford as mark of respect for all those affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Manchester (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) Pakistan and England men’s cricket teams observed a one-minute silence before the start of the first Test at Old Trafford as mark of respect for all those affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, nearly 6,000 people out of 280,000 infected have lost their lives in Pakistan, while in the United Kingdom; around 46,000 deaths out of 305,000 cases have been recorded. Worldwide, nearly 689,000 people out of 18 million have succumbed to the virus.

After all cricket activities were suspended in March, the Pakistan Cricket Board joined hands with the England and Wales Cricket Board for the resumption of international cricket to provide a lead to the global sport, ensuring the game continues to thrive, grow and develop.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team is in the United Kingdom since 28 June and have been looked after well by the ECB that has not only ensured their health, safety and comfort, but also provided them world-class training and practice facilities to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “For Pakistan cricket, this is a very emotional time.

While we resume international cricket as part of our obligation and commitment to the global sport, our heart goes out for all those who have been affected by the pandemic.

“While we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of all the victims, we assure that Pakistan cricket will always remain indebted for their support.

“The one-minute silence is also our appreciation, gratitude and tribute to the front-line healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and selflessly, and have even laid down their own lives in efforts to save others.

“In this pandemic, the paramedics are undoubtedly our real heroes without whose dedication and strong work ethics, the losses would have been far bigger and greater.

“Pakistan and England observing a minute’s silence is also a sign of mutual respect. The two boards and teams enjoy a strong bond. This relationship has never been so formidable and we look forward to fostering it in future as we aspire to benefit from each other’s experience, knowledge and support.”

