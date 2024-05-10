Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

Greenshirts have qualified for the final of the event for the first time in 13 years

Ipoh City: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 May, 2024)

Pakistan on Friday secured a tie in their match against New Zealand in the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

Pakistan’s fifth match today, which was played in Malaysia’s Ipoh city at 1pm (PKT), saw them remain unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The match ended in a draw, with both teams securing one point each, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

Senior player Ammad Shakeel is leading the 18-member squad with Abu Bakr as the vice-captain.

Japan lead the points table with 13 points while Pakistan rank second with 11 points.

New Zealand hold the third position with seven points while Malaysia follow them with a point less.

According to the PHF, both Pakistan and New Zealand had not scored by half-time. New Zealand then succeeded in scoring a field goal in the 35th minute of the game.

However, Abu Bakr amassed a goal for Pakistan in the 43rd minute while playing at the penalty corner.

Pakistan and Japan had already qualified for the final match, which will take place at 5:30pm (PKT) on Saturday at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.



Pakistan had defe­ated Canada 5-4 while Japan beat hosts Malaysia 2-1.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan have won their three matches against Malaysia, South Korea and Canada while the ones against Japan and New Zealand ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, after their 3-1 win against Canada today, Japan have four wins plus a draw.

Earlier this month, head coach Roelant Oltmans had said he expected an improved show by Pakistan in the tournament.

The 69-year-old Oltmans has served Pakistan’s senior and junior teams in different roles since 2004 and was involved with the youth side in his most recent stint.

Pakistan won the Azlan Shah Cup title thrice — in 1999, 2000 and 2003 — and came third in the last edition, which was also held in Ipoh in 2022.

Malaysia are the defending champions of this year’s edition.