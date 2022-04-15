UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Announce Busy 12 Months For National Sides

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Pakistan announce busy 12 months for national sides

Five men and women international sides to visit Pakistan eight times between May 2022 and May 2023 for Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022) Pakistan men’s national cricket team is scheduled to play seven Tests, 17 ODIs and a minimum of 25 T20Is in the next 12 months as the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed and unveiled their upcoming international commitments.

The seven ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be against three opponents – Sri Lanka (2), England (3) and New Zealand (2) – while the 12 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be versus West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and New Zealand (three each).

In the shortest format of the game, Pakistan men’s side will feature in the ACC Asia Cup T20 in August/September and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 from 15 October to 15 November where they are guaranteed a minimum of five T20Is each.

Outside the two events, their other T20Is will be against England (seven), West Indies (three) and New Zealand (five).

New Zealand, in addition to the five ODIs in April 2023, will also play five T20Is.

The women’s national side have a demanding but exciting and challenging 12 months, which will provide them more opportunities to improve and excel as well as to showcase their talent and potential to the world.

The women’s side will feature in three ICC Women’s Championship series matches against Sri Lanka, Ireland (both home) and Australia (away), the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the 19th Asian Games in Guangzhou, the ACC Women’s T20 Cup (venue TBC), the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2023 South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 South Africa.

In addition to this, Pakistan women will take on Ireland and Australia in a triangular T20 series in Belfast in the lead up to the Birmingham Games.

At this stage, Pakistan Shaheens’ participation in the 19th Asian Games is confirmed, though efforts are being made to add a few more series for the Shaheens so that there are more opportunities for players who are knocking at the doors of the national side.

While there is more international cricket for the men’s and women’s sides as compared to the 2021-22 season, Pakistan is set to host more international cricket in the coming season.

West Indies, England and New Zealand men’s sides will tour Pakistan twice each, while Sri Lanka and Ireland women will visit Pakistan in May/June and October/November.

This exciting and back-to-back international cricket will be in addition to the 2022-23 domestic cricket season, which will run concurrently to the international season. In the 2021-22 season, the PCB delivered 314 matches in 12 tournaments between September 2021 and April 2022.

Details and schedule of 2022-23 domestic cricket season will be announced in due course.

Pakistan international commitments (May 2022-April 2023, dates/venues to be announced in due course)

24 May - 5 June - Sri Lanka Women in Karachi (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

5-12 June - West Indies Men in Rawalpindi (3 ODIs)

Jul-Aug - Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka (2 Tests & 3 ODIs)

12-24 Jul - Pakistan Women to Belfast for tri-series (4T20Is)

25 Jul-8 Aug - Pakistan Women for Birmingham Commonwealth Games (7 T20Is)

Aug – Pakistan Men to Netherlands (three ODIs)

1-17 Sept – Pakistan Men to Sri Lanka for ACC T20 Cup (5 T20Is)

10-25 Sep – Pakistan Women and Pakistan Shaheens to Gangzhou, China, for 19th Asia Games

Sep-Oct – England Men to Pakistan (7 T20Is)

Oct - ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup (8 T20Is, venue TBC)

15 Oct-15 Nov - ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, (5 T20Is)

30 Oct-19 Nov - Ireland Women to Lahore/Karachi (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

Nov-Dec - England Men to Pakistan (3 Tests)

Dec-Jan - New Zealand Men to Pakistan (2 Tests & 3 ODIs)

4 Jan-1 Feb - Pakistan Women to Australia (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is)

Jan - West Indies Men to Pakistan (3 T20Is)

Jan-Feb - ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa

2-26 Feb - ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

Apr-May – New Zealand Men to Pakistan (5 ODIs & 5 T20Is)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka China PCB Visit Guangzhou Rawalpindi Birmingham Belfast Lead Ireland South Africa Netherlands April May June September October November Women From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ranbir, Alia’s wedding pictures storm into socia ..

Ranbir, Alia’s wedding pictures storm into social media

3 minutes ago
 PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Ar ..

PM expresses resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia

22 minutes ago
 Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

Zia apprises newly appointed DS Railways

15 minutes ago
 Cardiovascular disease causes 14.74 percent deaths ..

Cardiovascular disease causes 14.74 percent deaths in 2020 : PDS

15 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower 15th Apr, 2022

Tokyo shares close lower 15th Apr, 2022

18 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road mishap

One killed, four injured in road mishap

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.