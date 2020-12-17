UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Announces 15-member Squad For First T20I Against New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:52 AM

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for first T20I against New Zealand

Shadab Khan will lead the national team as skipper Babar Azam has been ruled out of the series after his right-leg thumb fractured.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Pakistan announced their 15-member squad for the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.

All-rounder Shadab Khan would lead the men in Green as regular skipper Babar Azam who was ruled out of the three-match series due to a thumb fracture.

However, Musa Khan and leg-spinner Usman Qadir were not included in the squad but could be called-up if needed.

“This is an honour for me to lead Pakistan,” said Shadab Khan, pointing out that they would miss Babar Azam but it was a chance to show their guts in this series.

“We are excited to play in front of crowd once again,” he said.

Squad

Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

