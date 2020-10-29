Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series against Zimbabwe  

,

Babar Azam has been named as Captain, vice-captain Shadab Khan is unavailable for strain injury while Mohammad Rizwan has been chosen as wicketkeeper for the match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) announced its 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe which would be played tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

Taking to Twitter, PCB announced 15-member squad for the match.

Strict security arrangements have been made for ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Friday (tomorrow).