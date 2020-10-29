UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Announces 15-member Squad For Home Series Against Zimbabwe

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series against Zimbabwe  

Babar Azam has been named as Captain, vice-captain Shadab Khan is unavailable for strain injury while Mohammad Rizwan has been chosen as wicketkeeper for the match.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) announced its 15-member squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe which would be played tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

Taking to Twitter, PCB announced 15-member squad for the match.

Babar Azam has been named as Captain while Mohammad Rizwan was chosen as wicketkeeper for the match.

However, Shadab Khan, the vice-captain, was not available due to strain injury and medical board confirmed that he was unavailable.

Strict security arrangements have been made for ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Friday (tomorrow).

