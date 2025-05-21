Open Menu

Pakistan Announces 16-member Squad For T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:35 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 21st, 2025) The selection committee has named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team.

All three matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the schedule set to be announced soon.

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

16-member squad (in alphabetical order):

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub

