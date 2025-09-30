Open Menu

Pakistan Announces 18-member Squad For Test Match Series Against South Africa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, against South Africa, commencing on Oct 12

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) The national selection committee has named an 18-member squad for the two-Test match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 against South Africa, commencing on 12 October. The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have also been included.

South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 12 to 16 October, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 20 to 24 October.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.

The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October.

The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa tour to Pakistan

12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Cricket Lahore T20 World ICC Rawalpindi Lead South Africa Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Kamran Ghulam Hasan Ali Imam-ul-Haq Ali Agha Aamir Jamal Saud Shakeel October November Afridi From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

1 minute ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

3 minutes ago
 Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Octo ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October

2 hours ago
 Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China

2 hours ago
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

2 hours ago
 Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in ..

Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

2 hours ago
 School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozen ..

School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over p ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in M ..

UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports