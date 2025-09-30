Pakistan Announces 18-member Squad For Test Match Series Against South Africa
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, against South Africa, commencing on Oct 12
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2025) The national selection committee has named an 18-member squad for the two-Test match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 against South Africa, commencing on 12 October. The squad will be further trimmed before the start of the first Test.
Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while three uncapped players – Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have also been included.
South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 12 to 16 October, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 20 to 24 October.
The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.
The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October.
The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October.
Pakistan squad:
Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
South Africa tour to Pakistan
12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Recent Stories
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa
Korea to launch Nuri space rocket on November 27
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for October
Chemical leak kills 5, injures 3 in China
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months
School building collapse in Indonesia leaves dozens missing, injured
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Abta bint A ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on National Day
UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa3 minutes ago
-
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad15 hours ago
-
Dragging politics into sports: Another stigma on India's secular face15 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament to be launched on Oct 01: Meena Majeed15 hours ago
-
Inter-university mega sports tournament from Oct 01: Meena Majeed17 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana confident as Pakistan begin ICC Women’s CWC campaign18 hours ago
-
Comprehensive School thrash Beaconhouse by 128 runs17 hours ago
-
Asad Shafiq distributes cricket kits to school players17 hours ago
-
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?19 hours ago
-
Mock trophy, real backlash: India faces global heat over unsporting conduct17 hours ago
-
Aram Bagh Club wins 2nd Shaheed Hakeem Muhammed Saeed Basketball tourney22 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims24 hours ago