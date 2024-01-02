Open Menu

Pakistan Announces Playing XI For Sydney Test Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 11:45 AM

Saim Ayub has been added to replace Imam-ul-Haq as the opening batter in the upcoming match.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) disclosed the 11-member squad that will take the field in the upcoming Sydney Test against Australia. The highly anticipated match is slated to commence on Wednesday, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the cricketing world.

The strategic move is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the team's batting order.

In a bid to fortify the team's bowling department, spinner Sajid Khan has been included in the lineup. Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been given rest for the third and final Test.

Playing XI:

Saim Ayub (Debut), Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C) Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal

