Pakistan announces squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe

The latest reports say that Chief Selector of Pakistan national men’s cricket Mohammad Wasim has made this announcement in a press conference.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Pakistan announced squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tours, the latest reports said on Friday.

T20 Squad:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

ODI Squad:

Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Ali, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Test Squad:

Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan

