Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup match against India

The latest reports suggest that the team management has decided to include the well-experienced cricketers in the playing XI for the much-awaited match of T20 World Cup.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2021) Pakistan has announced its squad for T20 World Cup match against India.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has made the announcement.

The latest reports suggest that the team management had decided to include well-experienced cricketers in the playing XI for much of the T20 World Cup, including the blockbuster India clash scheduled to take place on October 24.

“ Senior cricketer who are well-experienced are taking in the clash against India,” the sources privy to the development said.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, comes into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.

Playing XI:

Babar (c)

Rizwan (wk)

Fakhar

Haider

Hafeez

Malik

Asif

Shadab (vc)

Imad

Hasan

Shaheen

Haris