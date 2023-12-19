Pakistan announces squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

(@Abdulla99267510)

Afridi, a renowned bowler, will lead the squad against the 2021 T20 World Cup runners-up in his inaugural captaincy role.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) revealed the lineup for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand, set for January next year.

Currently engaged in a three-match Test series in Australia for the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, the team, captained by Shaheen Shah Afridi after Babar Azam's resignation, will transition to the T20I format against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2024.

Squad:

Shaheen Afridi ©, Aamir Jamal, Abbas AfridiA, brar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam,Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mojammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.