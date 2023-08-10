Open Menu

Pakistan Announces Squads For Asia Cup, ODI Series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2023 | 11:41 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2023) Inzamam-ul-Haq, the head of the national men’s selection committee, revealed the rosters for the ACC Men's Asia Cup and the One-Day International series against Afghanistan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq highlighted Faheem Ashraf's selection due to the absence of another fast-bowling allrounder. Inzamam mentioned that Faheem Ashraf's impressive performance in various tournaments, including the PSL, warranted his inclusion as a much-needed fast-bowling allrounder for the upcoming World Cup.

Shifting the focus to Shan Masood, Inzamam acknowledged Shan's strong performances in different formats but noted a decline in his ODI performance.

He explained that while Shan is part of the 20-21 player list, recent standout performances by Saud Shakeel and a couple of others led to Shan's omission.

However, Inzamam assured that Shan remains in their plans for the future.

Regarding the impending World Cup in India starting on October 5, Inzamam conveyed that the selection process extends beyond the current squad announcement.

He mentioned the possibility of including players from outside the announced pool if they're in exceptional form or if team requirements change.

Inzamam concluded by stating that they aren't limiting themselves to the current 17 or 18 players, emphasizing that outstanding performers could earn their place in the team.

