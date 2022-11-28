UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Announces Team For Over-50 Cricket World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan announces team for Over-50 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan Over 50s veteran cricket team was announced Monday for participation in the Over 50s World Cup to be held in Cape Town from March 5 to 20 next year

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Over 50s veteran cricket team was announced Monday for participation in the Over 50s World Cup to be held in Cape Town from March 5 to 20 next year.

The announcement was made by by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association.

Fourteen Countries are divided into two groups. Group A includes Pakistan, South Africa, England, Wales, India, Namibia, and USA while Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Canada, Sri Lanka, and UAE are included in group B.

Players above 50 years of age will be playing in this World Cup. Each team will play six group matches and the top two teams in each group will go into the semifinals of the tournament. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held on March 5 and 20 respectively.

The Group matches will start from March 6. The final match will be played at the iconic Test venue, The Wanderers Stadium on March 19, 2023.

Pakistan had lost in the final to Australia in the inaugural Over 50s World Cup held in Sydney in 2018 and the Second Over 50s World Cup held in Cape Town in 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistani squad consists of 7 Batsmen, 7 Bowlers, 3 All-rounders and a Wicket keeper. Former Test Player Zahoor Elahi will be the Captain, Jaffer Qureshi Vice Captain and Dr. Asjad Ali will be the Manager of the Team.

Team: Zahoor Elahi (Captain), Jaffer Qureshi (V.C), Muhammad Jawed, Azher Khan (wk), Ahmed Hayat, Mazhar Hussain, Shakir Bhagat, Jam Nafees, Naeem Tayyab, Fawad Barry, Muhammad Hafeez, Imtiaz Ahmad, Jamshaid Ali, Rauf Wain, Hafiz Khalid, Asif Humayoun, Amir Sabazwari and Rehan Rauf. Dr. Asjad Ali (Manager)Pakistan Team will leave for Cape Town on March 03rd.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket World Australia Sri Lanka Canada UAE Sydney Cape Town Wales South Africa Zimbabwe Namibia March 2018 2020 From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in ..

These Were the Killer Phones Under PKR 45,000/- in 2022

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens fo ..

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens for Smartphones paired with the ..

6 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated ..

China-Pakistan S&T cooperation center inaugurated in Beijing

31 seconds ago
 Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP's foundat ..

Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP's foundation day gathering at Nishtar P ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced effo ..

Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced efforts to end endless violations ..

3 minutes ago
 2 brothers convicted for fraud

2 brothers convicted for fraud

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.