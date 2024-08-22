Pakistan Army Athletes Shine at World Military Cadet Games

The Pakistan Army's athletic contingent has made history at the 4th World Military Cadet Games in Venezuela, securing unprecedented medal wins in track and field events

Historic Medal Wins for Pakistan Army Athletes:

The Pakistan Army's athletic contingent has made history at the 4th World Military Cadet Games in Venezuela, securing unprecedented medal wins in track and field events. Moeed Baloch's gold medal in the 400m race and Akhtar's bronze medal in the 5000m race mark a significant milestone for the Pakistan Army's athletic team.

Excellence in Pistol Shooting

The Army Rapid Pistol Team has demonstrated exceptional skill, securing a team silver medal in the pistol shooting events. This achievement underscores the Pakistan Army's commitment to excellence in sports.

Individual Brilliance

Sep Muhammad Akhtar's silver medal win in the 10000m race is a testament to his individual brilliance and dedication to athletic excellence.

His achievement has contributed significantly to Pakistan's medal tally.

A Reflection of National Pride

The Pakistan Army athletes' outstanding performance at the World Military Cadet Games is a source of national pride, reflecting the country's dedication to nurturing sporting talent. Their achievements inspire future generations to strive for excellence.

Commitment to Sports Development

The Pakistan Army's success at the World Military Cadet Games is a testament to the nation's commitment to sports development. The team's achievements bring honor to the country and demonstrate the exceptional talent of Pakistan's athletes.