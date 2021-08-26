UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Beats PCAA In The 13th PPL

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan Army beats PCAA in the 13th PPL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army beat Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority by 3-0 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, on Thursday.

Pakistan Army took 2-0 lead at the end of the first in the first.

Mateen Tariq opened the account in the 5th minutes of the first and Muhammad Afzaal doubled the margin 2-0 in the 30th minutes of the same half.

The third goal was scored by the Muhammad Afzaal for Pakistan Army in the injury time of the 2nd half.

The match was locked 3-0 at the end of the scheduled times.

Bilal Hasan, Afzaal and Mateen played well for Pakistan Army while Sohail and Zohaib Ahmed were outstanding for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Four penalty corners were wasted by PCCA while Pakistan Army missed two corners.

The match between Karachi United and Lyallpur Club while KRL would face Sui Northern Gas Pipeline tomorrow (Friday).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Army Same Lead Bagh Gas

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun b ..

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recove ..

UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

31 minutes ago
 PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: ..

PTI utilizing state machinery for masses welfare: Usman Dar

52 minutes ago
 South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushi ..

South Korea Lodges Protest With Japan Over Fukushima Water Release Plan - Report ..

52 minutes ago
 Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega cor ..

Haleem appeals SCP, NAB to take notice of mega corruption in Tharparkar RO Plant ..

52 minutes ago
 Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of ..

Samba rhythm to sound of silence: The dark art of goalball

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.