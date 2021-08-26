Pakistan Army beats PCAA in the 13th PPL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army beat Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority by 3-0 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, on Thursday.

Pakistan Army took 2-0 lead at the end of the first in the first.

Mateen Tariq opened the account in the 5th minutes of the first and Muhammad Afzaal doubled the margin 2-0 in the 30th minutes of the same half.

The third goal was scored by the Muhammad Afzaal for Pakistan Army in the injury time of the 2nd half.

The match was locked 3-0 at the end of the scheduled times.

Bilal Hasan, Afzaal and Mateen played well for Pakistan Army while Sohail and Zohaib Ahmed were outstanding for Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Four penalty corners were wasted by PCCA while Pakistan Army missed two corners.

The match between Karachi United and Lyallpur Club while KRL would face Sui Northern Gas Pipeline tomorrow (Friday).