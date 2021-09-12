Pakistan Army defeats SNGPL in 13th PPFL

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) by 3-1 goals in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium here on Sunday.

Pakistan Army took 1-0 lead at the end of the first half against SNGPL.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Ansar Abbas scored first goal for Pakistan Army and Muhammad Jameel doubled the score 2-0 in the 77th minutes besides, he also scored third goal for Pakistan Army in the 83rd minutes.

Samad Khan reduced the margin 3-1 in the 87th minutes.