UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Female Athletes Excel In DMC South Defense Day Women's Cycle Race

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan Army female athletes excel in DMC South Defense Day Women's Cycle Race

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Three female athletes of Pakistan Army secured first three positions in DMC South Defense Day Women's Cycle Race hosted by District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South in collaboration with Sindh Cycling Association to mark the Pakistan Defense Day here on Sunday.

Three female athletes of Pakistan Army Humera Baloch bagged first position by covering the distance of eight kilometers in 22 minutes and 30 seconds, Sumera Baloch secured second slot by completing the same distance in 22 minutes and 42 seconds while Tayyaba Imdad Baloch stood third by finishing the race in 22 minutes and 58 seconds.

Chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh flagged off from Club Road Commissioner House to inaugurate the race.

On the occasion, Administrator district South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed, Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Wasim Hashmi, Khalid Shamsi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asgher Baloch, Patron of the Sindh Cycling Association Hafiz Ali Advocate, Chairman Hafiz Jahangir Alam Bhatti, President Qamar Zaman Burki, Secretary Kaleem Awan and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion of inaugural, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh said that Defense Day is a day like milestone in our national history which reflects our desire to live with dignity.

He said that we must deeply appreciate the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan and we should play our part in the development of this country.

He said that the DMC South, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rabab and his entire team deserve appreciation on organizing the cycle race and full participation of the girls on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day.

Chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony, Dr. Afshan Rabab presented trophies, cash rewards and certificates to the winners.

The DMC South also distributed cash prizes among all the cyclists participated in the race.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Afshan said that our target is to see our athletes at the victory stand in events like Olympics and Asian Games.

She expressed hope that many cyclists participated in today's cycle race will represent Pakistan in the National Women's Cycling Team in the future.

She said that the DMC South will extend every possible cooperation and support for promotion of sports.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Sports Cycling Road Same Women Sunday Olympics All From Race Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

2 hours ago
 Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.