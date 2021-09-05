KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Three female athletes of Pakistan Army secured first three positions in DMC South Defense Day Women's Cycle Race hosted by District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South in collaboration with Sindh Cycling Association to mark the Pakistan Defense Day here on Sunday.

Three female athletes of Pakistan Army Humera Baloch bagged first position by covering the distance of eight kilometers in 22 minutes and 30 seconds, Sumera Baloch secured second slot by completing the same distance in 22 minutes and 42 seconds while Tayyaba Imdad Baloch stood third by finishing the race in 22 minutes and 58 seconds.

Chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh flagged off from Club Road Commissioner House to inaugurate the race.

On the occasion, Administrator district South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed, Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Wasim Hashmi, Khalid Shamsi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asgher Baloch, Patron of the Sindh Cycling Association Hafiz Ali Advocate, Chairman Hafiz Jahangir Alam Bhatti, President Qamar Zaman Burki, Secretary Kaleem Awan and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion of inaugural, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Sheikh said that Defense Day is a day like milestone in our national history which reflects our desire to live with dignity.

He said that we must deeply appreciate the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan and we should play our part in the development of this country.

He said that the DMC South, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rabab and his entire team deserve appreciation on organizing the cycle race and full participation of the girls on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day.

Chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony, Dr. Afshan Rabab presented trophies, cash rewards and certificates to the winners.

The DMC South also distributed cash prizes among all the cyclists participated in the race.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Afshan said that our target is to see our athletes at the victory stand in events like Olympics and Asian Games.

She expressed hope that many cyclists participated in today's cycle race will represent Pakistan in the National Women's Cycling Team in the future.

She said that the DMC South will extend every possible cooperation and support for promotion of sports.