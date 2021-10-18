UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Grabs National Baseball C'ship

Mon 18th October 2021

Pakistan Army grabs National Baseball C'ship

Pakistan Army clinched the 24th National Baseball Championship title being organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) at Army Cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army clinched the 24th National Baseball Championship title being organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) at Army cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Army downed Wapda in the final while by 7-0 while Islamabad team won the third position match.

Pakistan Army defeated Wapda by 7-0. Arsalan Jamshed scored 2 runs for Pakistan Army while Faqir Hussain, Abdullah, Younis, Asad and Wasim Akram contributed one run, each. Arsalan Jamshed and Faqir Hussain hit home runs for their team.

In the bronze medal match Islamabad defeated Police by 3-0. From Islamabad, Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Rehan and Aziz-ur-Rehman scored one run each to lead their team to victory.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed, Director, Army sports Directorate was the chief guest of the final match while President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jamil Kamran Chairman Baseball Umpiring Association, Musaddiq Hanif Chairman Baseball Coaching Association and Tariq Nadeem Member at Large were present on the occasion.

Other guests included President Punjab Baseball Association Dr Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, Vice President Dr. Shaheen Gulraiz, Syed Manzar Shah Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi and many senior international baseball players were also present on the occasion.

Syed Manzar Shah Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi awarded bronze medal to the Islamabad team while Dr. Hamood Lakhvi President Punjab Baseball Association awarded silver medal to Wapda team and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah awarded gold medal to the winning team Pakistan Army and the trophy was awarded by Guest Brig.

Ahmed Saeed. Ahmed Saeed appreciate the performance of both the teams and hoped that players would also show their talent at the international baseball competitions and win laurels for the country.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship to be held in Taiwan in March 2022 and the 18th Asian Games to be held in China.

In this regard, the federation would announce the training camp for the players selected from the National Baseball Championship soon.

