Pakistan Army, KP hockey team played a 3-3 draw in friendly match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The friendly match played between Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended a 3-3 draw here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

Former international hockey player Brig. Zaheer was the chief guest on this occasion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Ali Yousafzai, Director General Army Sports Control Board, General Headquarter, Islamabad Brig. Zaheer, Additional Secretary Sports Muhammad Babar Khan, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, a former Inspector General of Police Muhammad Saeed Khan, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Chief Executive PESCO Dr. Amjad Afridi, players and spectators were also present.

The friendly match between Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was equalized with three goals each. Pakistan Army was leading the first session with 2-1 margin. For Pakistan Muhammad Adrees and Muhammad Junaid scored one goal each while for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Yasir islam reduced the margin by making it 2-1.

It was the second session in which both Pakistan Army team and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players played outstanding game by raided each other territories with some fine attacking inroads. Army got another lead by scoring through right winger Shahbaz.

When Army got two goals lead they also kept up pressure to score more goals but they were not allowed by the defence line of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa found the equalizers in the last quarters of the match when Junaid Khan and international full-back Ihsan scored one goal each on the field attempt and penalty corner conversion to make the tally 3-3.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Army Sports Control board Headquarters Islamabad and former International Hockey Player Brigadier Zaheer Ahmad said that the Pakistan Army is participating in the National Games very well. Army players were trained accordingly to defend their National Games title for the 24th times as earlier Army got the trophy of the National Games for 23 times.

He said Pakistan Army will soon organize a league to promote hockey in Pakistan and hopefully it would be a good event for the players associated with this national sports. He said international sponsors are coming to support hockey, the national game of Pakistan. He said holding the league would give good opportunities to the players of hockey to play more matches. Through more competitions we will be able to promote hockey in Pakistan, Brig Zaheer added.