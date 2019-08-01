Pakistan Army, KRL through to semi-finals in 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

Pakistan Army and KRL through to the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 28th PFF Naitonal Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Army and KRL through to the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 28th PFF Naitonal Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

Regional Head National Bank Syed Waseem Ahmad, AD Youth Arshad Hussain graced the occasion as guests on both the quarter-finals matches played between Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy and KRL and Pakistan Police. Senior Vice President Pakistan Football Federation Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

Before the start of the matches the guests were introduced to the players. Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy gave each other a tough fight and there were some many inroads but none of the team could be able to score any goal despite some good goal scoring chances.

Both Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy played well but most of the time the ball was confined to mid-field. Although there were occasion moves as well yet they failed to utilize these goal-fetching moves. After the goal-less first-half, the two teams Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy played a draw in the second half as well and thus both were awarded extra-time.

Army did not lost their temperament and withheld position of ball by making some good attacking moves even after passing through 100m play. Super-fit Army got the lead in the 102minute of the match when Ansar Abbas Junior got a free ball in front of the goal-mouth from Muhammad Israr and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net with a perfect head-in conversion.

It was a superb goal scored by Ansar who came acrobatically and head-in a fine goal.

When Army took the lead, Pakistan Navy also kept up pressure to level the tally and they got a chance but the attempt of Irfan wide from the goal-post. It was in the 113 minute when Zill Husnain Junior doubled the lead through field attempt. Ansar and Zill exchanges the ball in front of the goal-post and Ansar gave a free ball to Zill who scored the second goal. Thus Army moved to the semi-finals with a vital victory over Navy.

In the last quarter-final PPL Champion KRL defeated Pakistan Police by a tennis goal margin 6-1, thanks to center striker Umar who slammed in the second hat-trick of the Championship by scoring three consecutive goals in the first minute, 44th minute and 53rd minute through field attempt.

Right from the outset of the match KRL was dominated and did not give much chance to Police to strike back. They have position of the ball and with excellent and flair distribution of short-passes KRL recorded 6-1 victory. When KRL took the lead in the first minute, Police tied the tally in the 40th minute through center striker Muhammad Yousaf on the field attempt but then KRL dominated and scored five moves goals.

Apart from Umair three goals, Muhammad Imran in the 59th minute, Zaid Umer in 77th minute and Zeeshan Siddique in the 80th minute scored one goal each to make the tally 6-1. Now Wapda will face SSGC in the first semi-finals and Army will clash against KRL in the second semi-finals.