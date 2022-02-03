Pakistan Army organizes Inter-Tehsil Football Tournament in Dir Upper

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Army in collaboration with District Administration and District Sports Office Dir Upper on Thursday organized a Dir Upper Inter-Tehsil Football Tournament wherein teams from all across the districts took part.

The final football match was played between Tehsil Barwal and Tehsil Dir which was won by Tehsil Dir on a solitary goal scored by Irfan Ullah on the field attempt. The final match was tied till the end of the first session play of 45-minute and only center striker Irfan Ullah netted a fine goal to give his team Tehsil Dir 1-0 victory. The match was also witnessed by a capacity crowd despite cold and chilly weather with strong wind also created hardship for the players.

Brigadier Arshad of Pakistan Army was the chief guest on this occasion who after witnessing the final also gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Akmal Khan, District Police Officer Dir Upper Nazir Khan, District Sports Officer Dir Upper Ibrar Ahmad and Ex-DSO Mukhtyar Hussain, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present during the final and prize distribution ceremony.

In his brief chat, Brigadier Arshad of Pakistan Army, appreciated the ex-DSO Mukhtiar Hussain for successfully holding the football tournament involving players from all Tehsils of the District Dir Upper. He expressed the hope that newly appointed DSO would continue holding sports activities on a regular basis and would ensure due facilities to the youth of Dir Upper to come and show their hidden talent. He said such activities are very vital for the youth so that through competitive exposure, they could be able to reach at national and international levels. He lauded the players of Dir Upper for having good talent in all Games and expressed the hope that they could continue participating in healthy sports activities.