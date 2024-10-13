Open Menu

Pakistan Army Secures Gold Medal In Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan Army secures gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army’s team has been awarded the gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024, which concluded today in Wales, United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued here, the event, held from the 4th to the 13th of this month, marked the sixty-fifth anniversary of the exercise, which upholds demanding professional standards.

Patrols from around the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of sixty kilometers within forty-eight hours while completing specialized tasks in a contested environment.

This year, one hundred and twenty-eight teams from forty-two countries participated in the exercise, and the Pakistan Army’s team demonstrated exceptional performance and secured the gold medal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Wales United Kingdom Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

20 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

20 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

21 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports