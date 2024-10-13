Pakistan Army secures gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army’s team has been awarded the gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2024, which concluded today in Wales, United Kingdom.

According to a press release issued here, the event, held from the 4th to the 13th of this month, marked the sixty-fifth anniversary of the exercise, which upholds demanding professional standards.

Patrols from around the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of sixty kilometers within forty-eight hours while completing specialized tasks in a contested environment.

This year, one hundred and twenty-eight teams from forty-two countries participated in the exercise, and the Pakistan Army’s team demonstrated exceptional performance and secured the gold medal.