UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Army To Defend Both Titles In National Men, Women Netball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Pakistan Army to defend both titles in National Men, Women Netball C'ship

Pakistan Army would be defending both titles in the National Men and Women Netball Championship to kick off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Army would be defending both titles in the National Men and Women Netball Championship to kick off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 27.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain a total of 16 teams from all over the country have been invited for the Championship.

"The teams include Pakistan Army, Railway, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Police, Higher Education Commission, Fata, Lums, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Inter Board, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, LGS, Balochistan and Islamabad," he said.

He said the quarter finals and semifinals of the championship would be played on February 28 and March 1, respectively.

The men and women finals would be held on February 2. After the finals matches, trophies, medals and certificates would be awarded to the winning teams.

He said the best performing players during the championship would be selected for the National men and women teams.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Sports Azad Jammu And Kashmir February March Women HEC All From Best Lahore Grammar School

Recent Stories

Sandal Khattak approaches sessions court against F ..

6 minutes ago

Rs 97.8 mln disbursed among train accidents' victi ..

10 minutes ago

UK's New Ambassador to Russia Bronnert Arrives in ..

10 minutes ago

Injury-hit New Zealand call up Bennett for India T ..

17 minutes ago

Australians who braved fire 'hell' to defend homes ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's Communist Party to Abstain in Voting for ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.