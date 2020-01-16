Pakistan Army would be defending both titles in the National Men and Women Netball Championship to kick off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Army would be defending both titles in the National Men and Women Netball Championship to kick off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 27.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain a total of 16 teams from all over the country have been invited for the Championship.

"The teams include Pakistan Army, Railway, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Police, Higher Education Commission, Fata, Lums, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Inter Board, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, LGS, Balochistan and Islamabad," he said.

He said the quarter finals and semifinals of the championship would be played on February 28 and March 1, respectively.

The men and women finals would be held on February 2. After the finals matches, trophies, medals and certificates would be awarded to the winning teams.

He said the best performing players during the championship would be selected for the National men and women teams.