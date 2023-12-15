Open Menu

Pakistan Army To Hold Volleyball Talent Hunt On Dec 22

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 06:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) In collaboration with the Pakistan Army and the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Regional Volleyball Talent Hunt Championship 2023-24 will be held at Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center’s Indoor Hall on December 22.

The Pakistan Army Talent Hunt Trials is opening for all the players from all seven regions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Peshawar and Hazara and merged districts would participate.

Talking to APP, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Mohmand said that the players would also be short-listed for the KP Volleyball academy. He said on the special instructions given by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hasan Azhar Hayat, Army Talent Hunt Program 2023-24 is being organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which various sports including volleyball are being organized.

Players will be selected in the games. In this regard, players were selected for the regional team under the supervision of the Regional Sports Officer in all regions who will represent the region at the provincial level.

The Championship will continue till December 26 in which twenty players will be selected for the camp, who will be given Rs. 45,000 per month by the Pakistan Army for six months, while after the camp, Rs. 15,000 will be given per month until the National Championship.

Abdul Nasir said that these efforts aimed to bring about a positive change in the country's

conditions and to restore the glory of the sports field. These steps will definitely prove to be important progress towards a healthy society besides achieving the lost glories, he added.

APP/ijz

