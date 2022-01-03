Pakistan Army wins men, Wapda takes Women National Judo Championship title

Pakistan Army clinched the trophy of the 27th men and WAPDA got the 10th Women title while Pakistan Army took the Mixed title in the 27th Men's and 10th Women's National Judo Championship played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army clinched the trophy of the 27th men and WAPDA got the 10th Women title while Pakistan Army took the Mixed title in the 27th Men's and 10th Women's National Judo Championship played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Monday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the Team Championship final.

President Pakistan Judo Federation Col (retd) Junaid Alam, Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, officials, players and spectators were also present during the prizes distribution ceremony among the position holders players.

Pakistan Army won seven gold and one silver medal in the individual event of the men while Higher education Commission (HEC) claimed two gold, two silver and two bronze medals, WAPDA won one gold and three bronze medals and Navy came fourth with two silver and three bronze medals.

Balochistan won two silver and one bronze medal at 5th, Railways and Punjab got 6th position while KP-A of the merged areas took seventh position and, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took 8th, Police got 9th, Islamabad, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan remained 10th position.

Wapda won six gold medals Pakistan Army with two gold and two silver medals in the 10th Women event by taking the trophy, Punjab with three silver and three bronze medals took third position, HEC with three silver and two bronze medals got fourth position, Navy with four bronze medals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with three silver and sixth bronze medals took sixth position and, Balochistan got seventh, KP-A took eighth, Azad Jammu and Kashmir ninth, Gilgit-Baltistan, Police, Islamabad, Railways and Sindh 10th position.

Sabir Hussain of Army in -50kg, -55kg Akbar of Army, Akash of HEC in 60kg'-Hasnain of Army in 66kg'-Muhammad Asif of Army in 73kg'-Haseeb of HEC in 81kg Mustafa - Abbas of Army in 90kg, Qaiser of WAPDA in 100kg, Shah Hussain Shah of Army in more than 100kg and Shah Hussain Shah of Army won gold medal in open category.

Hijratullah of KP in 81 kg and Nadeem of KP in 90 kg won bronze medals in women's competitions. Manahil Iftikhar of Army in 48 kg' - Wapda's Shumaila in 52 kg class' Wapda's Humaira in 57 kg '-Wapda's Sonam in 63 kg' Wapda's Banish Khan won gold medal in the category 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the bronze medal in the 44 kg class by Asifa Noor' In the mixed event, the competition was thrilling.