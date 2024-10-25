Pakistan Army secured the KPT 7th National Men's Softball Championship title defeating Wapda by 12-3 in a one-sided final at the KPT Football Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army secured the KPT 7th National Men's Softball Championship title defeating Wapda by 12-3 in a one-sided final at the KPT Football Ground.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Balochistan with a score of 16-1, claiming the bronze medal in the tournament, said a press release.

Pakistan Army scored 12 runs in seven innings. Wasim hit a home run, while Nazir Ahmed and Aftab Alam contributed with three runs each. In response, Wapda managed to score only 3 runs in their seven innings. In the match for third place, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa outclassed Balochistan, winning by 16-1.

The closing ceremony featured Brig Tariq Bashir, General Manager admin of KPT, as the chief guest, who distributed trophies, shields, and certificates to players and officials alongside President Pakistan Softball Federation, Asif Azeem, Chairman Organizing Committee Professor Dr Farhan Eesa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, and Vice President Shahid Khan Shinwari.

On this occasion, Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz, sports Manager of KPT, Wasim Hashmi, Aisha Lena, Zeeshan Merchant, and others were also present.

Tariq Bashir praised all participating teams for their exemplary discipline, congratulating all players and officials.

He noted that the championship not only provided players with ample opportunities to showcase their skills but also fostered mutual harmony, brotherhood, and affection among them.

Asif Azeem and his team were commended for their tireless efforts in making the championship successful while the KPT management assured of full support in providing continuous support to the Softball Federation of Pakistan.

Dr. Farhan Eesa expressed appreciation for the active participation of the teams, indicating that the championship would serve as a platform for preparing the national team for international events. He expressed confidence that the standout performers in the event could become part of Pakistan's national softball team in the future.

Chairperson Yasmin Hyder emphasized that no sport can flourish without sponsorship, extending gratitude to KPT, the Sports Department of the Government of Sindh, EFU Insurance, Dr Eesa Lab, Organic Meat Company, and Comeback Sports for their significant support in successfully organizing the event.