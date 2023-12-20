Pakistan Army Youth Talent Hunt Volleyball trials on Jan 3: DG Sports KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Army Youth Talent Volleyball trials will be held from January 3, 2024 under the aegis of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Mohmand said Wednesday.

Talking to media, he said the trials were earlier scheduled in December but now would be organized from January 3, 2024.

He said in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Regional Championship in connection with the talent hunt program 2023-24 will start from January 3 at the Peshawar Sports Complex, in which the Directorate of Sports including all regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate.

He said players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball academy will also participate. DG Sports Abdul Nasir Mohmand said that on the special instructions of Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat, Talent Hunt Program 2023-24 is being organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which volleyball players will be selected in various games including volleyball.

In this regard, players were selected for the regional team under the supervision of the Regional Sports Officer in all the regions who will represent the region at the provincial level.

The hunt program has been changed from December 22 to January 3, which will continue until January 7, in which twenty players will be selected for the camp, who will be given Rs. 45,000 per month by the Pakistan Army for six months, while after the camp, the National Rs. 15000 will be given per month until the Championship.

The purpose of these efforts of Pakistan Army, he said, is to bring positive change in society and to restore the splendor of the sports field.

He said, these steps would definitely prove to be important progress towards a healthy society.

APP/ijz/