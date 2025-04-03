Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

In accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media release here on Thursday, Pakistan will take over immediately and lead the ACC in its mission to promote and expand cricket across the Asian continent.

With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket’s presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport.