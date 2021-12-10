Pakistan assures foolproof security for Australian team

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said that foolproof security would be provided to Australia cricket team due to visit Pakistan next year in March.

Sheikh Rashid said that all arrangements for the Australian team's security had been made, pointing out that he was in direct contact with security agencies as well as the Sindh and Punjab governments.

He expressed these words during his meeting with a Cricket Australia delegation in Islamabad on Friday. The delegation was visiting to make assessment of the security arrangements.

The Interior Minister said that the Pakistani people loved cricket and had been waiting since long for Pakistan-Australia matches to be played at the home grounds.

Rashid said, "I hope the fans get to see some quality cricket,".

The minister also thanked the Cricket Australia for agreeing to send a team to Pakistan, saying that the Australian team would be given a warm welcome on arrival. The delegation would assess the security arrangements at the hotels, stadiums and along the routes. Australia’s tour of Pakistan is subject to clearance from the security team.

Australian team is due to play a full series in Pakistan in March-April 2022. The full series will comprise three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs and one T20 match between the two sides.

This will be the first time in 24 years that an Australian cricket team is visiting Pakistan for a series.