Pakistan Athletes Continue Impressive Performance In SAG

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

Pakistan athletes continue impressive performance in SAG

Pakistani athletes continued their impressive run in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal as they ended day fourth by winning eight gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistani athletes continued their impressive run in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal as they ended day fourth by winning eight gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals.

According to information made available here by Pakistan sports board, Noman Ahmed showed his class in -50kg karate event and bagged gold medal. While women karate outfit, comprising Nargis, Kulsoom, Sana Kausar and Sabira also clinched a gold medal. Kulsoom Hazara finished second to claim silver medal in -55kg karate event.

Likewise, Uzair Rehman earned gold medal in 200m men race by clocking the distance in 21:15 seconds, while Najma Perveen won silver medal in 200m by completing the distance in 21.

15 seconds. Shams-ul-Haq won bronze medal in discus throw competition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan tennis team consisting of Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Muzamil Murtaza and Abid won the silver medal in men's event, while Sara Mansoor, Maheen Aftab, Sara Mansoor and Ushna Sohail won bronze medal in girls team event.

In Taekwondo, Sidra Batool grabbed silver medal, while Rabia Kabir won bronze medal in 25m pistol individual shooting contest.

