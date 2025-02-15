Pakistan athletes shines in Asian Taekwondo Open

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s taekwondo athletes delivered an outstanding performance in the Poomsae event of the c, concluding the category with a total of 16 gold medals.

Pakistani athletes bagged eight medals on the opening day, as many on the second day of the mega event. The national contingent also secured seven silver and 14 bronze medals on day two, further solidifying Pakistan’s dominance in the competition.

With five days of action remaining, the focus now shifts to the highly anticipated Kyorugi (sparring) events, where Pakistan aims to continue its impressive run. The championship, featuring top athletes from across Asia, will conclude on 20th February.

Pakistan’s athletes displayed exceptional skill and synchronization, clinching gold in various team and individual events.

In Free Style Mixed Team Over 17 – Naqvi, Sial, Abbas, Iqbal, Maryam; Free Style Pair Over 17 – Nailah, Hamza; Free Style Individual Over 17 (Male) – Hamza Ameer; Free Style Individual Over 17 (Female) – Naqvi Zymal; Team Under 30 Male – Qadeer, Waheed, Deedar; Team Over 30 Male – Ahmed, Hussain, Mumtaz; Team Over 30 Female – Nisa, Sabir, Bashir; Team Under 30 Female – Sheraz, Batool, Maryam.

Silver Medalists (7 Silvers): Pakistan’s athletes continued to shine with seven silver medals, showcasing strong performances across multiple categories.

Bronze Medalists (14 Bronzes): The depth of Pakistan’s taekwondo talent was further highlighted with 14 bronze medals, proving the country’s rising status in the sport.

Focus Now on Kyorugi (Sparring) Events: With the Poomsae events concluded, all eyes are now on the Kyorugi (sparring) competitions, where Pakistan will compete for more podium finishes.

The national taekwondo team, buoyed by its strong start, is determined to build on this momentum and further strengthen its position on the international stage.