Open Menu

Pakistan Athletes Shines In Asian Taekwondo Open

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan athletes shines in Asian Taekwondo Open

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s taekwondo athletes delivered an outstanding performance in the Poomsae event of the c, concluding the category with a total of 16 gold medals.

Pakistani athletes bagged eight medals on the opening day, as many on the second day of the mega event. The national contingent also secured seven silver and 14 bronze medals on day two, further solidifying Pakistan’s dominance in the competition.

With five days of action remaining, the focus now shifts to the highly anticipated Kyorugi (sparring) events, where Pakistan aims to continue its impressive run. The championship, featuring top athletes from across Asia, will conclude on 20th February.

Pakistan’s athletes displayed exceptional skill and synchronization, clinching gold in various team and individual events.

In Free Style Mixed Team Over 17 – Naqvi, Sial, Abbas, Iqbal, Maryam; Free Style Pair Over 17 – Nailah, Hamza; Free Style Individual Over 17 (Male) – Hamza Ameer; Free Style Individual Over 17 (Female) – Naqvi Zymal; Team Under 30 Male – Qadeer, Waheed, Deedar; Team Over 30 Male – Ahmed, Hussain, Mumtaz; Team Over 30 Female – Nisa, Sabir, Bashir; Team Under 30 Female – Sheraz, Batool, Maryam.

Silver Medalists (7 Silvers): Pakistan’s athletes continued to shine with seven silver medals, showcasing strong performances across multiple categories.

Bronze Medalists (14 Bronzes): The depth of Pakistan’s taekwondo talent was further highlighted with 14 bronze medals, proving the country’s rising status in the sport.

Focus Now on Kyorugi (Sparring) Events: With the Poomsae events concluded, all eyes are now on the Kyorugi (sparring) competitions, where Pakistan will compete for more podium finishes.

The national taekwondo team, buoyed by its strong start, is determined to build on this momentum and further strengthen its position on the international stage.

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

17 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

18 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

2 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports