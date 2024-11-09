Open Menu

Pakistan, Australia To Face Off Each Other In Final ODI Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

Match set to start at Perth ground at 8:30 am Pakistan time

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) Pakistan and Australia will face off in the third and deciding ODI on Sunday at Perth’s historic cricket ground on Sunday (tomorrow).

The match set to start at 8:30 am Pakistan time.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1. Pakistan levelled the competition with a dominant victory in Adelaide, defeating Australia by nine wickets and marking their first win on that ground in 28 years.

This impressive performance followed a narrow loss in the series opener.

In the first ODI, Australia emerged victorious by two wickets in a close encounter, claiming an early lead in the series.

However, Pakistan’s remarkable comeback in the second match has raised anticipation for tomorrow’s high-stakes finale.

Cricket fans from both countries are eagerly awaiting the outcome as Pakistan and Australia to lock horns in the final ODI clash on Sunday (tomorrow).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Adelaide Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

18 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

19 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

19 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

19 hours ago
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

19 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

19 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

19 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

20 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports