Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) Pakistan and Australia will face off in the third and deciding ODI on Sunday at Perth’s historic cricket ground on Sunday (tomorrow).

The match set to start at 8:30 am Pakistan time.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1. Pakistan levelled the competition with a dominant victory in Adelaide, defeating Australia by nine wickets and marking their first win on that ground in 28 years.

This impressive performance followed a narrow loss in the series opener.

In the first ODI, Australia emerged victorious by two wickets in a close encounter, claiming an early lead in the series.

However, Pakistan’s remarkable comeback in the second match has raised anticipation for tomorrow’s high-stakes finale.

Cricket fans from both countries are eagerly awaiting the outcome as Pakistan and Australia to lock horns in the final ODI clash on Sunday (tomorrow).