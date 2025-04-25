Open Menu

Pakistan, Australia Women Blind Cricket Teams 5th Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The fifth and final T20 match between the Pakistan and Australia Women’s Blind cricket Teams was abandoned due to a wet outfield at Wally Tate Park, Queensland.

Persistent rain made the conditions unplayable, resulting in the cancellation of the match, said a press release.

With the series ending in a 1-1 draw, both teams displayed outstanding talent and sportsmanship despite weather disruptions. Pakistan won the first T20 match, while Australia leveled the series with a win in the third match.

The Pakistan Women’s Blind Cricket Team will return home and arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday (April 27).

