Pakistan, Australia Women Blind Cricket Teams 5th Match Abandoned Due To Rain
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The fifth and final T20 match between the Pakistan and Australia Women’s Blind cricket Teams was abandoned due to a wet outfield at Wally Tate Park, Queensland.
Persistent rain made the conditions unplayable, resulting in the cancellation of the match, said a press release.
With the series ending in a 1-1 draw, both teams displayed outstanding talent and sportsmanship despite weather disruptions. Pakistan won the first T20 match, while Australia leveled the series with a win in the third match.
The Pakistan Women’s Blind Cricket Team will return home and arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday (April 27).
Recent Stories
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, Australia women blind cricket teams 5th match abandoned due to rain4 minutes ago
-
Bodla achieves 16th Guinness World Record4 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea3 hours ago
-
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health3 hours ago
-
Barcelona out to prove Clasico superiority in Copa del Rey final7 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win21 hours ago
-
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today21 hours ago
-
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 2029?22 hours ago
-
Pakistani Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud sets 150 Guinness World Records22 hours ago
-
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India23 hours ago
-
Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records2 days ago
-
Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping2 days ago