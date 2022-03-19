Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players of both sides are much excited to show their performances in the upcoming white-ball matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan and Australian teams reached Qaddafi Stadium for training on Saturday (today).

It means the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the 29 March, 31 March and 2 April One-Day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on 5 April at the back of the third Test, which is due to start on 21 March.

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.