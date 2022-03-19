UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Australian Teams Arrive At Qaddafi For Training

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 12:44 PM

The players of both sides are much excited to show their performances in the upcoming white-ball matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan and Australian teams reached Qaddafi Stadium for training on Saturday (today).

The players of both side were much excited to show their performances in the upcoming white –ball matches.

It means the headquarters of Pakistan cricket will host the 29 March, 31 March and 2 April One-Day Internationals as well as the one-off Twenty20 International on 5 April at the back of the third Test, which is due to start on 21 March.

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.

