Pakistan Badminton Federation To Send Mahoor Shahzad To Denmark For Training

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Badminton Federation to send Mahoor Shahzad to Denmark for training

Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) on Thursday said Mahoor Shahzad is the only Pakistani badminton player who would be sent to Denmark for one month intensive training in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) on Thursday said Mahoor Shahzad is the only Pakistani badminton player who would be sent to Denmark for one month intensive training in September.

PBF Secretary, Wajid Ali Chaudhry, who is also the BA Chairman Development Committee, said the training would continue from September 1 to 30.

"Mahoor stands at 125th in the rankings and through training in Denmark her skills would be enhanced making her excel in international tournaments in future," he said and added we would be paying US$ 8,000 for her training at the academy through Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program.

Mahoor won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships 2018 held at Kathmandu, Nepal.

He said she was also selected for the AOP Program for the preparation of Olympic Games. Mahoor had earlier won the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 also held at Islamabad in November, 2017, he told APP.

Wajid Ali said Pakistan would also be hosting the International Series Badminton Tournament in November this year which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

A total of 35 to 40 international teams would participate in the prestigious event to be held here at the Pakistan sports Complex from November 7 to 11, he said.

"The event which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been approved by the Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia (BA)," he said and added the series had also been included it in the BWF events 2019 Calendar.

Wajid Ali said the federation was fully committed to promote badminton in the country. "Recently we had a very fruitful meeting with Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza and hopefully the matters related to the federation's grants would be resolved soon," he said.

