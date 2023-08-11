Open Menu

Pakistan Bag 5th Place In Asian Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan bag 5th place in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan hockey team clinched fifth place by defeating China 6-1 in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan hockey team clinched fifth place by defeating China 6-1 in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India.

According to details, Pakistan took an early lead with a field goal by Muhammad Imad in the 10th minute. Mohammad Sufyan Khan extended the lead with two penalty corner goals in the 11 & 12th minute of 1st quarter.

Abdul Hanan Shahid scored another field goal just before the end of the first quarter. China's CHEN Benhai scored a penalty corner goal in the 35th minute.

Pakistan's Muhammad Imad and Rana Abdul Waheed scored through a penalty corner and a field goal respectively in the later stages. CHEN Chongcong of China received a green card, while Pakistan's Osama Bashir got a yellow card during the match. Pakistan scored 7 field goals and 6 penalty corner goals during the event.

Pakistan player Mohammad Imad was awarded the Best Young Player of the Match while Captain Umar Bhatta got the Hero of the Match award.

