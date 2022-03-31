UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bags 195 Votes In Poll For Membership Restoration At FIFA Congress

Muhammad Rameez Published March 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Pakistan bagged 195 votes in the poll for restoration of membership in the FIFA Congress session held at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan bagged 195 votes in the poll for restoration of membership in the FIFA Congress session held at Doha, Qatar.

An overwhelming 195 countries voted in favor of restoring Pakistan's membership once all the conditions have been fulfilled, compared to only four countries who voted against the proposition, said a press release issued here.

It was a huge win for the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and the Normalization Committee (NC) being headed by Haroon Malik. Dr Fehmida paid personal attention to the issues surrounding NC, FIFA house Lahore and FIFA membership of Pakistan.

This success at FIFA Congress was a huge positive step for football community of the country and is a testament to the hard work put in by the minister.

Dr Fehmida said, "This is a huge step forward in bringing international football back and it is something which I wanted to be done as soon as possible for the youth of the country".

Pakistan was being represented by NC members including Chairman Haroon Malik, Shaid Khokar and Haris Azmat at the FIFA Congress.

Meanwhile, earlier NC Chairman Haroon Malik also called upon the minister here at her office before leaving for Qatar to attend the FIFA Congress.

Chairman NC thanked the minister for her role in resolving the long standing problem related to FIFA membership restoration and handing over of FIFA house back to Normalization Committee. The minister remarked that all her efforts were aimed at restoring the FIFA membership of the country as soon as possible and reviving football in the country which has suffered badly. Football fans in Pakistan were happy to note that things are moving in the right direction.

NC Chairman also shared his plans and roadmap of the committee with the minister to which she ensured her full support.

