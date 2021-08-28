UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bags A Gold, Silver & Bronze In Asian Mixed Martial Arts In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan bagged one gold, one silver and a bronze medal in the debutant Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship-2021 held in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan bagged one gold, one silver and a bronze medal in the debutant Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship-2021 held in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Pakistani Mixed Martial Arts Athletes team members including Shahzaib Khan won gold, Liaqat Ali bagged silver medal and Allah Gul Afridi got bronze medal in Asian Championship-2021 in Kyrgyzstan and made the country proud.

It was for the first time when Pakistan attended the Asian Championship. Although the team was supposed to attend in full strength, however, lack of funds compelled the National Federation to send a six-member squad as a token gesture.

The Pakistani players made the mark and attained three medals a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively. The President Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) Zulfiqar Ali has extended his congratulations to players who made the nation proud in the Asian Championship.

Talking to APP on phone, Zulfiqar Ali said that PMMAF would continue its path to success and would try hard to ensure maximum participation in all events in future. The World MMA Championship 2021 is expected to be held in December this year, he informed. The MMA community in Pakistan has also extended their warm greetings on this achievement of the players.

It is relevant to mention here that the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship started in Kyrgyzstan from August 24, last and concluded on Saturday (August 28). Mixed Martial Arts Athletes selected from different cities of Pakistan including Allah Gul Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Liaquat Ali from Balochistan, Asim Khan, Shayan Amin and Shahazeb Khan from Sindh. Shariq Ali was manager-cum-coach of the squad.

