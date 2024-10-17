Pakistan team has grabbed the 6th Asian Open (Kyorugi) Taekwondo Championship title in Indonesia, securing an impressive haul of 3 gold, as many silver, and 2 bronze medals in the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan team has grabbed the 6th Asian Open (Kyorugi) Taekwondo Championship title in Indonesia, securing an impressive haul of 3 gold, as many silver, and 2 bronze medals in the extravaganza.

This marks a historic achievement, as it is the first time Pakistani male and female athletes have accomplished this milestone at an international taekwondo event abroad, said a press release.

Pakistan stood 1st while Kazakhstan claimed the 2nd spot and Malaysia remained 3rd.

Team Pakistan has also achieved the best team award while Shahzaib of Pakistan was the Best Athlete and Yousef Karami as the Best Coach.

The details of Medals Winners and results of Team Pakistan are as under: Shahzaib ( -54 KG ) Gold Medal, Haroon Khan (-58 KG) Gold Gold Medal, Abubakar (-58 KG), Silver Gold Medals, Ikhtasham UL Haq ( -87 KG) Silver Gold Medal, Hamza Omer Saeed ( +87 KG), Silver Gold Medals, Mazhar Abbas (-80 KG) Bronze Gold Medal, Miss Manisha - (+73 KG) Gold Medal, Miss Maliha Ali (-73 KG) Bronze Medal, Noman Khan (-63KG) Lost Qtr Finals, Saud (-63 KG), Lost Qtr Finals, Arbaz Khan (-68 KG), Lost Qtr Final, Miss Noor Rahman (-54 KG), Lost pre Qtr Final.

On this occasion, Lt Col. (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed President, Omar Saeed, CEO and Kooboong Kim, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation has congratulated the team for outstanding performance in the mega event.