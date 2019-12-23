UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bags Victory Against Sri Lanka After A Decade In Test Home Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:47 AM

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a decade in Test home series

Pakistan set the target of 476 runs for visitors who were all out at 212 on the day five after resuming their innings at 212.

KARACHHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) Pakistan has bagged victory against Sri Lanka in the second and final Test mach by 263 runs at National Stadium Karachi.

It is first victory which has secured at home ground after more than a decade.

Pakistan set a target of 476 runs in the second Test match but Sri Lankan team was all out at 212 after it resumed their innings at 212-7 on day-five.

Naseem Shah, who is only 16 years old, surfaced as the best bowlers after he picked up two wickets including Oshada Fernando (102) while Mohammad Abbas, Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi got one batsman.

Pakistan is now at the third place in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 standings by getting 80 points. The first test match ended in draw in Rawalpindi test due to bad weather.

