Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan are all set to take on Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series commencing from May 28 (Wednesday) at the Gaddafi stadium.
All three T20Is will be played at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium with the second T20I to be played on 30 May (Friday) and the third and final T20I of the series is scheduled for June I (Sunday). The T20Is will begin at 8pm, with the toss taking place at 7.30pm local time.
It will be the first T20I series to be hosted by the Gaddafi stadium after going through a complete renovation earlier this year.
Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan, while Litton Das to captain Bangladesh. Both sides had two training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium under lights on Monday and Tuesday evening.
On head-to-head in Pakistan, both sides have featured in four T20Is with Bangladesh touring Pakistan for T20I in 2020. Pakistan have won three T20Is, while one match was washed out. Over-all in five bilateral series, Pakistan have edged out Bangladesh four times with the visitor’s only win coming in 2015.
Earlier, Mike Hesson was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball coach, while Salman Ali Agha, who has so far led the team in nine T20Is, will continue to lead the Men in Green.
Salman Ali Agha expressed the hope to do well against the visitors, adding “We had a very productive practice session yesterday and the boys are doing well as a unit.
A lot of our players are coming off strong performances in the HBL PSL X, which is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world. That form and momentum are something we are hoping to carry into this series.
“Bangladesh are a quality side with talented players and we are expecting a good challenge from them. I believe fans are in for some thrilling cricket over the next few days,” he said, adding, “I would like to urge fans to turn up in big numbers and support not just us, but the spirit of the game.”
Bangladesh captain Litton Das had similar opinion and said “We have had a good training session and we are familiar with the conditions here. The players are looking forward to the series. Everyone is focused and understands the challenge Pakistan poses, especially in their home conditions.
“This series is a great opportunity for every player to step up. We are trying a few combinations in the build-up to the T20 World Cup next year and this tour is a valuable part of that process,” Das added.
On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the five-member commentary panel for the series. Former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, Test cricketer Bazid Khan and former Bangladesh international cricketer Athar Ali Khan alongside Mike Haysman. Zainab Abbas will be the series presenter.
