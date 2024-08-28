Open Menu

Pakistan, Bangladesh Intensify Preparations Ahead Of 2nd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams continued their rigorous training sessions at the Pindi Stadium on Wednesday, as they gear up for the second Test match of the series

The second match is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 3 at the same venue.

Bangladesh currently leads the two-Test series 1-0, having secured a historic win in the first Test match.

