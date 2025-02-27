Open Menu

Pakistan, Bangladesh Match Abandoned, As Rain Takes Over

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM

Pakistan, Bangladesh match abandoned, as rain takes over

The ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain on Thursday.

As a result, both teams have been awarded one point each. The cancellation of the match left fans disappointed, as they had been eagerly awaiting for the contest.

Despite their enthusiasm, the relentless rain made it impossible for the game to proceed, forcing the officials to call off the match.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side ended the tournament with one point and a net run rate of -1.087. This was the last match to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as now the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 action will shift to Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.

Afghanistan will play Australia on Friday (February 28) at the Gadafi Stadium, Lahore while South Africa would face England on Saturday (March 1) at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Meanwhile, India will be up against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (March 2).

Defending Champions Pakistan's hopes of making a mark in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 were dashed after suffering two consecutive defeats and a wash-out against Bangladesh. The Green-shirts' campaign ended, with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in their opening match, followed by a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their second outing.

APP/vad-msr

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

21 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

21 minutes ago
 DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projec ..

Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects

4 minutes ago
 Express concerned over new policy of clearance ass ..

Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports

4 minutes ago
 Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024

Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024

4 minutes ago
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says

EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says

4 minutes ago
 Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves st ..

Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024

12 minutes ago
 China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel ..

China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action

12 minutes ago
 Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Ag ..

Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports