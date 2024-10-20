Pakistan, Bangladesh Match Ends In A Draw
Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh ended in a 1-1 draw of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 at Nepal.
According to details, Zahmina Malik scored the only goal for Pakistan in the 32nd minute while Shamsunnahar Jr. netted the only goal for Bangladesh in the 91st minute.
