Pakistan, Bangladesh Postpone upcoming ODI, Test Match Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:28 PM

Pakistan, Bangladesh postpone upcoming ODI, Test match due to Coronavirus

Bangladeshi Team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 20 to play ODI and Test match from April 5 to 9 but the matches have been postponed owing to Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) Amid Coroanvirus fears, Pakistan and Bangladesh decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and test cricket match for a later date, Pakistan Cricket board said here on Monday.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will work together to identify a future opportunity to complete International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship commitment. In February, both teams played the first Test of the series in Rawalpindi and Pakistan won the match by an innings and 44 runs.

The reports said that Bangladesh men’s national cricket team was due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9. They said that PCB also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament which was due to start from March 25.

Previously, PCB accepted Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to reschedule a one-off ODI to follow its team more time to prepare for the second Test between both teams.

