Pakistan, Bangladesh Test Cricket Teams Call On President

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

The Test Cricket teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a day before their first match, starting on Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Chairman Pakistan Cricket board Ihsan Mani also accompanied the cricket teams.

Welcoming the Bangladesh team to Pakistan, the President said that the revival of international cricket in the country was a positive development.

He hoped that both the teams would present a great game and that he had been a cricket fan since his childhood.

He said that the cricketers were treated like heroes in Pakistan just like Imran Khan whom he always considered a hero.

The President told the Bangladeshi cricketers that Pakistan was a beautiful and hospitablecountry and hoped for a pleasant stay in the country.

