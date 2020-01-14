Pakistan, Bangladesh to play 3 T20s, 2 Tests, ODI

Cricket Boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday reached a consensus on the upcoming series, to be part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would play three Twenty20s, two Tests and an ODI in January, February and April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Cricket Boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday reached a consensus on the upcoming series, to be part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would play three Twenty20s, two Tests and an ODI in January, February and April.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached a consensus with their Bangladeshi counterpart on the upcoming series. The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai, a press release said.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh would play three Twenty20s in Lahore from January 24-27.

They would return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

Post the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which concludes in Lahore on March 22, Bangladesh would visit Pakistan again to play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and second ICC World Test Championship fixture from April 5-9.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said we have achieved a resolution that was in the best interest of cricket as well as both playing countries.

"I want to thank ICC Chairman for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," he said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended the meeting, said: "It is a win-win outcome for both boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country.""The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers to watch live in action their favourite players and support good cricket from either side," he said.