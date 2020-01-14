UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Bangladesh To Play 3 T20s, 2 Tests, ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:59 PM

Pakistan, Bangladesh to play 3 T20s, 2 Tests, ODI

Cricket Boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday reached a consensus on the upcoming series, to be part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would play three Twenty20s, two Tests and an ODI in January, February and April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Cricket Boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday reached a consensus on the upcoming series, to be part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would play three Twenty20s, two Tests and an ODI in January, February and April.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reached a consensus with their Bangladeshi counterpart on the upcoming series. The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai, a press release said.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh would play three Twenty20s in Lahore from January 24-27.

They would return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

Post the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, which concludes in Lahore on March 22, Bangladesh would visit Pakistan again to play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and second ICC World Test Championship fixture from April 5-9.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said we have achieved a resolution that was in the best interest of cricket as well as both playing countries.

"I want to thank ICC Chairman for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," he said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended the meeting, said: "It is a win-win outcome for both boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country.""The split series across three venues will also provide fans and followers to watch live in action their favourite players and support good cricket from either side," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Resolution World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Dubai Visit Split Tours Rawalpindi January February March April 2020 From Best Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

49 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

18 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

18 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

18 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.