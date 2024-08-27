Pakistan, Bangladesh training session canceled

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The training session of Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams at Islamabad Club on Tuesday has been canceled due to rain.

The players of both the teams will take part in the training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday.

The second Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan, is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.